The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -17.12% Change This Year

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) is -17.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $39.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.2% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.2% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.08, the stock is 1.30% and 5.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58715.0 and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -6.62% off its SMA200. GRC registered -4.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.15.

The stock witnessed a 0.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.42%, and is 4.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $820.82M and $393.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.82 and Fwd P/E is 19.19. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.63% and -21.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Gorman-Rupp Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $81.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC), with 4.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.78% while institutional investors hold 68.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.08M, and float is at 21.45M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 56.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.8 million shares valued at $56.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.92% of the GRC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.63 million shares valued at $50.88 million to account for 6.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Amundi Pioneer Asset Management which holds 1.4 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $43.78 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.35% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $43.53 million.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAKE CHRISTOPHER H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAKE CHRISTOPHER H sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $32.53 per share for a total of $97590.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25541.0 shares.

The Gorman-Rupp Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that LAKE CHRISTOPHER H (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $36.46 per share for $72915.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26801.0 shares of the GRC stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading -8.84% down over the past 12 months. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) is 12.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.03% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.39.