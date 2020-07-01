The incline in QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is -48.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $8.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The QUIK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.08, the stock is -30.75% and -31.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -35.12% off its SMA200. QUIK registered -63.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6020 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.7710.

The stock witnessed a -44.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.45%, and is -10.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 7.94% over the month.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $34.50M and $9.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.48% and -65.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.10%).

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuickLogic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $2.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK), with 141.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 19.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.36M, and float is at 8.30M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 18.77% of the Float.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) that is trading -11.83% down over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 24.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.65% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.5.