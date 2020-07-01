These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS) is -18.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.02 and a high of $114.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The WTS stock was last observed hovering at around $80.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.63% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.00, the stock is -2.21% and 0.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -10.75% off its SMA200. WTS registered -13.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.17.

The stock witnessed a -1.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.31%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $1.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.89 and Fwd P/E is 22.14. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.36% and -29.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $309.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.70% in year-over-year returns.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) Top Institutional Holders

376 institutions hold shares in Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS), with 439.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.30% while institutional investors hold 96.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.00M, and float is at 27.15M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 94.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.22 million shares valued at $356.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.34% of the WTS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.92 million shares valued at $247.49 million to account for 10.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 1.42 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $120.23 million, while Impax Asset Management Group Plc holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $86.11 million.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Melhem Elie, the company’s President- APAC, M. East, Afr. SEC filings show that Melhem Elie sold 1,688 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $80.36 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16898.0 shares.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Lepage Kenneth Robert (General Counsel) sold a total of 9,801 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $91.44 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34675.0 shares of the WTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Melhem Elie (President- APAC, M. East, Afr.) disposed off 9,429 shares at an average price of $73.30 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 18,586 shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS).

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) that is trading -29.88% down over the past 12 months. Graham Corporation (GHM) is -36.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.12% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.54.