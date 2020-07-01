Things appear to be looking up for Lydall Inc. (LDL)

Lydall Inc. (NYSE: LDL) is -33.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.79 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The LDL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.67% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.56, the stock is -3.27% and 14.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 5.28% at the moment leaves the stock -18.42% off its SMA200. LDL registered -33.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.29.

The stock witnessed a 16.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.91%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.04% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Lydall Inc. (LDL) has around 3250 employees, a market worth around $243.67M and $819.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.91. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.09% and -49.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.50%).

Lydall Inc. (LDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lydall Inc. (LDL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lydall Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.77 with sales reaching $146.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -298.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.50% in year-over-year returns.

Lydall Inc. (LDL) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in Lydall Inc. (LDL), with 875.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.95% while institutional investors hold 99.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.34M, and float is at 16.81M with Short Float at 4.44%. Institutions hold 94.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.72 million shares valued at $17.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.36% of the LDL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.43 million shares valued at $9.23 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.14 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $7.34 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $6.85 million.

Lydall Inc. (LDL) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Lydall Inc. (LDL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 32 times.

Lydall Inc. (LDL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American States Water Company (AWR) that is trading 5.71% up over the past 12 months. Unifi Inc. (UFI) is -29.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.11% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.