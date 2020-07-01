This Indicator Is Supporting BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF)

BG Staffing Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) is -48.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.69 and a high of $22.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGSF stock was last observed hovering at around $10.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $15.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.97% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.53% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.32, the stock is -1.05% and 5.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 7.10% at the moment leaves the stock -29.52% off its SMA200. BGSF registered -38.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.22.

The stock witnessed a 6.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.34%, and is 7.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $115.35M and $299.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.54 and Fwd P/E is 11.32. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.95% and -49.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BG Staffing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $60.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year.

BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.21% while institutional investors hold 56.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.31M, and float is at 9.24M with Short Float at 1.84%. Institutions hold 50.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.68 million shares valued at $5.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.60% of the BGSF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.55 million shares valued at $4.15 million to account for 5.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC which holds 0.34 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $2.57 million, while North Star Investment Management Corp holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $2.39 million.

BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hollenbach Dan, the company’s CFO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Hollenbach Dan bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $9.79 per share for a total of $979.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81697.0 shares.

BG Staffing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Hollenbach Dan (CFO and Secretary) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $8.91 per share for $8910.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81597.0 shares of the BGSF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, HAILEY DOUGLAS (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.35 for $83500.0. The insider now directly holds 93,332 shares of BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF).

BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) that is trading -30.21% down over the past 12 months. Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is -7.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.12% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.