Top attractive stock of the week – Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL) is -10.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.58 and a high of $49.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAL stock was last observed hovering at around $40.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.67% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -7.87% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.99, the stock is 1.57% and 11.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14152.0 and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 3.92% off its SMA200. SAL registered 4.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.91.

The stock witnessed a 15.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.63%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $122.97M and $43.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.27. Profit margin for the company is 24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.74% and -17.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $9.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.40% in year-over-year returns.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL), with 363.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 13.04% while institutional investors hold 15.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.79M, and float is at 2.53M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 13.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fourthstone LLC with over 65801.0 shares valued at $2.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.33% of the SAL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 38619.0 shares valued at $1.2 million to account for 1.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eidelman Virant Capital which holds 34754.0 shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $1.08 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 1.03% of the shares totaling 29003.0 with a market value of $0.9 million.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GORDON MICHAEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GORDON MICHAEL D sold 50 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $38.51 per share for a total of $1926.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20076.0 shares.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that GORDON MICHAEL D (Director) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $39.00 per share for $15600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20126.0 shares of the SAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, Albero Peter (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $39.87 for $19935.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL).

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading -43.14% down over the past 12 months. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is -11.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.55% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1890.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.56.