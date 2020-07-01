TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) down -25.39% since start of the year

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) is -25.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.05 and a high of $41.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCBK stock was last observed hovering at around $29.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.19% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.45, the stock is 5.39% and 7.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 3.78% at the moment leaves the stock -10.65% off its SMA200. TCBK registered -20.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.54.

The stock witnessed a 11.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.11%, and is 8.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) has around 1184 employees, a market worth around $914.41M and $271.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.91 and Fwd P/E is 14.42. Profit margin for the company is 31.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.10% and -26.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TriCo Bancshares is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $77.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Top Institutional Holders

186 institutions hold shares in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.42% while institutional investors hold 72.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.40M, and float is at 26.75M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 66.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.65 million shares valued at $78.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the TCBK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.16 million shares valued at $64.55 million to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.41 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $42.08 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $40.71 million.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 113 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALKER W VIRGINIA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALKER W VIRGINIA sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $31.46 per share for a total of $62920.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9320.0 shares.

TriCo Bancshares disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that WALKER W VIRGINIA (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $39.62 per share for $79245.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9097.0 shares of the TCBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, CARNEY CRAIG B (EVP/Chief Credit Officer) disposed off 5,122 shares at an average price of $36.38 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 20,896 shares of TriCo Bancshares (TCBK).

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American River Bankshares (AMRB) that is trading -12.70% down over the past 12 months. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is -28.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.01% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.