Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) picks momentum as shares drop -0.52%

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) is 2.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.13 and a high of $27.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.11% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -0.11% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.02, the stock is -0.84% and 7.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 14.09% off its SMA200. GTS registered -17.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.83.

The stock witnessed a -4.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.89%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) has around 3909 employees, a market worth around $465.04M and $3.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.57. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.32% and -31.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triple-S Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $887.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 251.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) Top Institutional Holders

174 institutions hold shares in Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS), with 938.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.99% while institutional investors hold 100.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.38M, and float is at 22.87M with Short Float at 9.51%. Institutions hold 96.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with over 2.21 million shares valued at $31.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.29% of the GTS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.11 million shares valued at $29.78 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lakewood Capital Management, LP which holds 2.09 million shares representing 8.79% and valued at over $29.52 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.44% of the shares totaling 2.01 million with a market value of $28.32 million.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOMINGUEZ CARI M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DOMINGUEZ CARI M bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $14.70 per share for a total of $14700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21221.0 shares.

Triple-S Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Clavell Luis A (Director) bought a total of 1,288 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $18.97 per share for $24433.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52557.0 shares of the GTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, DOMINGUEZ CARI M (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.53 for $97650.0. The insider now directly holds 20,221 shares of Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS).

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 48.48% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.63% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.99.