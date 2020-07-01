Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) on Track to Reach $19.00 in a Year

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) is -30.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.79 and a high of $18.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRCA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.06% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.54% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 35.24% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.01, the stock is -14.57% and -6.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -21.75% at the moment leaves the stock -16.67% off its SMA200. VRCA registered -10.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.65.

The stock witnessed a -4.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.73%, and is -27.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.10% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 62.15% and -41.03% from its 52-week high.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), with 12.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.92% while institutional investors hold 69.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.96M, and float is at 9.85M with Short Float at 5.28%. Institutions hold 35.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.41 million shares valued at $37.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.21% of the VRCA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 1.48 million shares valued at $16.17 million to account for 5.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.73 million shares representing 2.82% and valued at over $7.97 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.46% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $6.95 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.