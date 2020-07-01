Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is -67.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.16 and a high of $27.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The VNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.55, the stock is -7.76% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14587.0 and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -57.62% off its SMA200. VNCE registered -61.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.51.

The stock witnessed a -7.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.04%, and is 7.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.19% over the week and 10.08% over the month.

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) has around 768 employees, a market worth around $66.93M and $375.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.22 and Fwd P/E is 92.50. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.63% and -79.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.20%).

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vince Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.02 with sales reaching $39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -814.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.20% in year-over-year returns.

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE), with 242.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.06% while institutional investors hold 86.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.68M, and float is at 3.07M with Short Float at 5.15%. Institutions hold 84.66% of the Float.

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOFFMAN BRENDAN, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that HOFFMAN BRENDAN bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $18.54 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Vince Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 11 that Fogel Marie sold a total of 1,991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 11 and was made at $14.22 per share for $28312.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33481.0 shares of the VNCE stock.

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) that is trading -55.31% down over the past 12 months. Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) is -82.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.36% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.