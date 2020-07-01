Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) is -19.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.10 and a high of $18.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The WSBF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.31% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.83, the stock is -0.03% and 3.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -8.55% off its SMA200. WSBF registered -9.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.88.

The stock witnessed a 4.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.99%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.09% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) has around 824 employees, a market worth around $387.80M and $80.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.88 and Fwd P/E is 13.86. Profit margin for the company is 44.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.56% and -21.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waterstone Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $13.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) Top Institutional Holders

166 institutions hold shares in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF), with 3.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.62% while institutional investors hold 74.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.41M, and float is at 22.04M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 63.51% of the Float.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) that is trading -17.25% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.13% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.11.