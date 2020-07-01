What should you know before buying stock in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) is -19.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.50 and a high of $35.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $25.97, the stock is -6.32% and -0.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -12.57% off its SMA200. OPI registered -3.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.74.

The stock witnessed a 0.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.70%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 176.67. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.39% and -27.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Office Properties Income Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $148.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 156.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), with 830.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 80.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.10M, and float is at 47.36M with Short Float at 3.92%. Institutions hold 78.88% of the Float.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times.