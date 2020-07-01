Which institution holds the most shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) is -18.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.52 and a high of $19.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOLI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $18.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.01% higher than the price target low of $14.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.30, the stock is -2.41% and -2.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -8.69% off its SMA200. HOLI registered -31.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.36.

The stock witnessed a 3.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.10%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) has around 3301 employees, a market worth around $836.97M and $531.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.81 and Fwd P/E is 6.55. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.71% and -32.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $147.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.90% in year-over-year returns.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), with 5M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.26% while institutional investors hold 99.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.55M, and float is at 55.54M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 91.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Davis Selected Advisers, LP with over 6.7 million shares valued at $86.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.10% of the HOLI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Prudential PLC with 5.87 million shares valued at $75.69 million to account for 9.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are M&G Investment Management Ltd which holds 2.71 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $35.02 million, while Schroder Investment Management Group holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $32.03 million.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -7.02% down over the past 12 months. Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is 29.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.22% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.