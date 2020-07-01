Which Institutions Own Shares In Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI)?

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) is 32.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $5.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The RMNI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 31.33% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.15, the stock is 14.92% and 18.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 7.07% at the moment leaves the stock 21.13% off its SMA200. RMNI registered -4.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.31.

The stock witnessed a 10.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.92%, and is 11.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) has around 1270 employees, a market worth around $361.94M and $293.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.76. Distance from 52-week low is 131.98% and -6.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rimini Street Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $78.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.90% in year-over-year returns.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI), with 25.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.68% while institutional investors hold 78.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.86M, and float is at 18.96M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 48.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adams Street Partners, LLC with over 23.71 million shares valued at $96.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.77% of the RMNI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Voss Capital, LLC with 2.1 million shares valued at $8.57 million to account for 3.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. which holds 1.59 million shares representing 2.33% and valued at over $6.5 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.20% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $6.15 million.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maddock Kevin, the company’s EVP, Global Sales – Recurring. SEC filings show that Maddock Kevin sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $4.55 per share for a total of $455.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Rimini Street Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Maddock Kevin (EVP, Global Sales – Recurring) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $4.56 per share for $13680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RMNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Maddock Kevin (EVP, Global Sales – Recurring) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.66 for $13980.0. The insider now directly holds 142,620 shares of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI).

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 2.71% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 11.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.8% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.