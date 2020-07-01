Why ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) is -47.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.28 and a high of $86.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANIP stock was last observed hovering at around $31.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.0% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.15% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.34, the stock is 3.11% and -5.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 95784.0 and changing 3.65% at the moment leaves the stock -39.21% off its SMA200. ANIP registered -60.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.18.

The stock witnessed a 3.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.62%, and is 4.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) has around 338 employees, a market worth around $412.34M and $203.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.05. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.36% and -62.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $48.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.40% in year-over-year returns.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP), with 483.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.97% while institutional investors hold 89.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.90M, and float is at 9.58M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 86.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.46 million shares valued at $59.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the ANIP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.59 million shares valued at $24.06 million to account for 4.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.5 million shares representing 4.07% and valued at over $20.46 million, while Mangrove Partners holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $17.36 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HAUGHEY THOMAS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HAUGHEY THOMAS bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $45.05 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11291.0 shares.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that HAUGHEY THOMAS (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $45.18 per share for $90360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8291.0 shares of the ANIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II L (10% Owner) disposed off 5,512 shares at an average price of $68.18 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 2,219,259 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP).

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) that is trading 463.60% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -25.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.47% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.3.