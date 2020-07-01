Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)?

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) is 10.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.72 and a high of $109.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The MEDP stock was last observed hovering at around $90.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.8% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.11% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -12.07% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.02, the stock is 5.04% and 7.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 3.10% at the moment leaves the stock 11.94% off its SMA200. MEDP registered 43.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.60.

The stock witnessed a 3.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.76%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $891.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.95 and Fwd P/E is 26.03. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.41% and -14.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medpace Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $174.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.30% in year-over-year returns.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP), with 8.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.91% while institutional investors hold 108.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.02M, and float is at 26.91M with Short Float at 9.66%. Institutions hold 82.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.54 million shares valued at $333.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.83% of the MEDP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.72 million shares valued at $272.71 million to account for 10.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 2.29 million shares representing 6.47% and valued at over $168.07 million, while Pendal Group Ltd holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $80.3 million.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GEIGER JESSE J, the company’s CFO & COO, Lab Operations. SEC filings show that GEIGER JESSE J sold 16,948 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $84.00 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Medpace Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that GEIGER JESSE J (CFO & COO, Lab Operations) sold a total of 14,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $82.00 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16948.0 shares of the MEDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, EWALD STEPHEN P (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $77.30 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP).