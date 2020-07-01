Why i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) is the topic of conversation today

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) is 7.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.01 and a high of $37.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The IIIV stock was last observed hovering at around $29.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.03% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.04% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.25, the stock is 1.28% and 12.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46960.0 and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 19.36% off its SMA200. IIIV registered 0.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.89.

The stock witnessed a 4.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.46%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) has around 542 employees, a market worth around $859.71M and $286.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.80. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.51% and -20.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

i3 Verticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $26.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year.

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV), with 114.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 98.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.05M, and float is at 14.94M with Short Float at 9.46%. Institutions hold 97.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.8 million shares valued at $34.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.94% of the IIIV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Times Square Capital Management, LLC with 1.33 million shares valued at $25.39 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.99 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $18.8 million, while Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $15.28 million.

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MERIWETHER DAVID SCOTT, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that MERIWETHER DAVID SCOTT sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $27.90 per share for a total of $83700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56.0 shares.