Why Shares of Ennis Inc. (EBF) Are Going Crazy

Ennis Inc. (NYSE: EBF) is -16.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.98 and a high of $22.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBF stock was last observed hovering at around $17.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.62% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.62% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.14, the stock is 2.50% and 3.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -6.56% off its SMA200. EBF registered -11.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.07.

The stock witnessed a 2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.41%, and is 6.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $474.72M and $419.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.37. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.76% and -18.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ennis Inc. (EBF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ennis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $95.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.10% year-over-year.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in Ennis Inc. (EBF), with 857.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.30% while institutional investors hold 91.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.04M, and float is at 25.28M with Short Float at 6.29%. Institutions hold 88.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.32 million shares valued at $43.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.89% of the EBF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.18 million shares valued at $40.91 million to account for 8.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.91 million shares representing 7.32% and valued at over $35.89 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 7.15% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $35.03 million.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Ennis Inc. (EBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAGILL MICHAEL D, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that MAGILL MICHAEL D sold 29,749 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $20.01 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Ennis Inc. (EBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) that is -65.80% lower over the past 12 months. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is -42.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.43% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.33.