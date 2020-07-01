Why should you buy stock in Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)?

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) is 4.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.26 and a high of $32.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALBO stock was last observed hovering at around $27.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.27% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 32.08% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.49, the stock is -1.87% and 5.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79758.0 and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock 20.83% off its SMA200. ALBO registered -16.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.89.

The stock witnessed a -2.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.82%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.60% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $403.18M and $10.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 135.26% and -18.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.60%).

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albireo Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.68 with sales reaching $1.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO), with 967.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.46% while institutional investors hold 76.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.13M, and float is at 11.62M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 71.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 1.96 million shares valued at $32.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.09% of the ALBO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 1.91 million shares valued at $31.32 million to account for 12.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 0.97 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $15.92 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $12.58 million.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stephenson Pamela, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Stephenson Pamela sold 397 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 25 at a price of $30.79 per share for a total of $12224.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22818.0 shares.

Albireo Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that Horn Patrick Taylor (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 92 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $17.64 per share for $1623.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4465.0 shares of the ALBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, Duncan Jason (Chief Legal Officer and GC) disposed off 92 shares at an average price of $17.68 for $1627.0. The insider now directly holds 4,461 shares of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO).

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 45.63% up over the past 12 months. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is 52.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.41% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.