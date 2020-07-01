Will Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) is -35.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $20.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMAL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.33% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.64, the stock is 8.42% and 16.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -16.21% off its SMA200. AMAL registered -28.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.86.

The stock witnessed a 13.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.82%, and is 13.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.06% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) has around 398 employees, a market worth around $378.95M and $188.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.80 and Fwd P/E is 11.76. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.00% and -36.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Analyst Forecasts

Amalgamated Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $49.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in Amalgamated Bank (AMAL), with 70.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 51.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.53M, and float is at 27.01M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 51.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 1.32 million shares valued at $14.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.17% of the AMAL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.12 million shares valued at $12.09 million to account for 3.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv which holds 1.0 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $10.84 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 2.78% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $9.57 million.