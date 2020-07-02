A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) is -15.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.94 and a high of $29.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The RILY stock was last observed hovering at around $21.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.03% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.03% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.29, the stock is -2.36% and 8.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 55889.0 and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -7.15% off its SMA200. RILY registered 10.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.73.

The stock witnessed a 7.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.41%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) has around 982 employees, a market worth around $549.07M and $509.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.53% and -27.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B. Riley Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 410.00% this year.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Top Institutional Holders

141 institutions hold shares in B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY), with 10.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.63% while institutional investors hold 82.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.03M, and float is at 14.63M with Short Float at 6.04%. Institutions hold 48.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with over 1.51 million shares valued at $27.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.84% of the RILY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.38 million shares valued at $25.45 million to account for 5.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. which holds 1.34 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $24.67 million, while Elliott Investment Management L.P. holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $21.61 million.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RILEY BRYANT R, the company’s Chairman and Co-CEO. SEC filings show that RILEY BRYANT R bought 10,689 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $22.74 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.61 million shares.

B. Riley Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that RILEY BRYANT R (Chairman and Co-CEO) bought a total of 9,311 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $22.98 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.6 million shares of the RILY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, RILEY BRYANT R (Chairman and Co-CEO) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $20.81 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 4,590,659 shares of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY).

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) that is trading 23.55% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.67% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.13.