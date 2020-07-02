A peek at Escalade Incorporated (ESCA): Who has invested in It?

Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) is 45.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $15.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ESCA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.5% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.32, the stock is 17.92% and 41.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68321.0 and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 50.17% off its SMA200. ESCA registered 26.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.82.

The stock witnessed a 28.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 179.69%, and is 10.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 7.12% over the month.

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) has around 468 employees, a market worth around $178.14M and $185.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.99. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.33% and -5.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Escalade Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $53.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.40% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.00% in year-over-year returns.

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Escalade Incorporated (ESCA), with 4.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.84% while institutional investors hold 43.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.12M, and float is at 9.10M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 28.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is North Star Investment Management Corp with over 0.56 million shares valued at $3.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.00% of the ESCA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.55 million shares valued at $3.24 million to account for 3.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.47 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $2.81 million, while Minerva Advisors LLC holds 3.20% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $2.68 million.

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRIFFIN ROBERT E, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GRIFFIN ROBERT E bought 5,783 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $12.49 per share for a total of $72230.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

Escalade Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Griffin Patrick J (Vice President) bought a total of 5,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $12.49 per share for $72230.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.32 million shares of the ESCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, Glazer Walter P. Jr. (Director) acquired 14,112 shares at an average price of $11.78 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 252,448 shares of Escalade Incorporated (ESCA).

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callaway Golf Company (ELY) that is trading 0.75% up over the past 12 months. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is -22.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.14% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.