Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) is -4.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.13 and a high of $104.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADUS stock was last observed hovering at around $92.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $92.50, the stock is -1.74% and 3.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 6.79% off its SMA200. ADUS registered 20.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.08.

The stock witnessed a -6.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.68%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has around 4875 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $598.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.42 and Fwd P/E is 28.90. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.49% and -11.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Addus HomeCare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $173.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Top Institutional Holders

274 institutions hold shares in Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS), with 221.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 104.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.15M, and float is at 15.49M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 103.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.99 million shares valued at $134.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.78% of the ADUS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eos Management, L.P. with 1.04 million shares valued at $70.41 million to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.9 million shares representing 5.81% and valued at over $61.07 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $51.61 million.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Darby, the company’s EVP/Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Anderson Darby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $98.90 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26064.0 shares.

Addus HomeCare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that POFF BRIAN (EVP/Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 997 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $81.61 per share for $81365.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14723.0 shares of the ADUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, WATTENBARGER MICHAEL D. (EVP/Chief Information Officer) disposed off 36 shares at an average price of $80.27 for $2890.0. The insider now directly holds 3,420 shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS).

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading -18.57% down over the past 12 months. LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) is 47.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.71% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.08.