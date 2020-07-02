Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Track to Reach $61.50 in a Year

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) is -25.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.46 and a high of $92.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIN stock was last observed hovering at around $58.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.21% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.29% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.63% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.50, the stock is -7.03% and 0.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -3.76% at the moment leaves the stock -17.87% off its SMA200. AIN registered -32.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.14.

The stock witnessed a -8.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.91%, and is 2.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Albany International Corp. (AIN) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.26 and Fwd P/E is 17.56. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.49% and -38.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Albany International Corp. (AIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albany International Corp. (AIN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albany International Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $218.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.00% in year-over-year returns.

Albany International Corp. (AIN) Top Institutional Holders

318 institutions hold shares in Albany International Corp. (AIN), with 265.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 100.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.31M, and float is at 30.43M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 99.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.61 million shares valued at $218.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.01% of the AIN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.52 million shares valued at $166.71 million to account for 11.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 1.56 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $74.07 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.69% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $53.62 million.

Albany International Corp. (AIN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Albany International Corp. (AIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hansen Robert Alan, the company’s Senior Vice President & CTO. SEC filings show that Hansen Robert Alan sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $83.58 per share for a total of $16716.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Albany International Corp. (AIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) that is trading 13.07% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -36.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.58% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.