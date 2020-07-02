Analysts suggest Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) could spike 25.07% in a year

Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) is -67.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.44 and a high of $24.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The CARE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.07% off the consensus price target high of $10.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.97% higher than the price target low of $9.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.68, the stock is -4.83% and -4.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -4.89% at the moment leaves the stock -50.27% off its SMA200. CARE registered -61.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.38.

The stock witnessed a 5.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.85%, and is 6.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) has around 992 employees, a market worth around $205.23M and $159.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.60 and Fwd P/E is 25.84. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.18% and -68.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carter Bank & Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $31.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 462.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Carter Bank & Trust (CARE), with 3.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.45% while institutional investors hold 38.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.33M, and float is at 22.57M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 32.97% of the Float.

Carter Bank & Trust (CARE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Internet Bancorp (INBK) that is trading -20.25% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.95% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.11.