AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) down -36.85% since start of the year

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is -36.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.48 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANGO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 27.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.11, the stock is -2.85% and -3.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -22.54% off its SMA200. ANGO registered -49.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.78.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.77%, and is 5.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $379.93M and $255.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 94.49. Distance from 52-week low is 35.16% and -54.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Analyst Forecasts

AngioDynamics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $68.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.20% in year-over-year returns.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.08% while institutional investors hold 103.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.00M, and float is at 36.54M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 100.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.2 million shares valued at $64.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.44% of the ANGO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 4.8 million shares valued at $50.09 million to account for 12.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.13 million shares representing 8.30% and valued at over $32.64 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 2.38 million with a market value of $24.87 million.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clemmer James C, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Clemmer James C bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $14.19 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

AngioDynamics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 16 that Gould Kevin J (Director) sold a total of 13,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 16 and was made at $21.45 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55124.0 shares of the ANGO stock.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.25% up over the past 12 months. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) is -6.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.23% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.37.