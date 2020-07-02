Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 53.58% Upside

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (NYSE: BLX) is -47.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.73 and a high of $22.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.58% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.58% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.14, the stock is -11.09% and -5.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.13% at the moment leaves the stock -34.96% off its SMA200. BLX registered -45.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.42.

The stock witnessed a -9.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.83%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $440.36M and $259.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.31. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.11% and -51.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $34.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 672.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX), with institutional investors hold 54.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.61M, and float is at 30.30M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 54.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Paradice Investment Management, LLC with over 2.21 million shares valued at $22.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.58% of the BLX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lsv Asset Management with 1.24 million shares valued at $12.78 million to account for 3.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lee, Danner & Bass, Inc. which holds 0.51 million shares representing 1.28% and valued at over $5.24 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.98% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $4.02 million.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) that is trading -74.63% down over the past 12 months. Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) is -67.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.48% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.