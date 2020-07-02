Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) picks momentum as shares rise 7.34%

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) is -22.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.04 and a high of $24.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOMN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 22.05% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.37, the stock is 3.52% and -2.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -14.00% off its SMA200. BOMN registered -28.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.18.

The stock witnessed a 2.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.44%, and is 7.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $460.00M and $43.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 409.25. Profit margin for the company is -50.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.49% and -33.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) Analyst Forecasts

Boston Omaha Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 106.70% year-over-year.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN), with 3.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.18% while institutional investors hold 99.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.51M, and float is at 22.60M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 85.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnolia Group, LLC with over 10.12 million shares valued at $183.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 38.68% of the BOMN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Institute of Technology with 2.07 million shares valued at $37.49 million to account for 7.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Abacus Planning Group, Inc. which holds 1.69 million shares representing 6.47% and valued at over $30.67 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $13.51 million.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inuvo Inc. (INUV) that is 45.66% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.57% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.