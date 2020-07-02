Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) is 8.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.50 and a high of $32.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The BNR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $26.64, the stock is -2.82% and -2.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -2.82% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.41.

The stock is -14.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) has around 753 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $48.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.40% and -17.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.80% this year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.96M, and float is at 13.50M with Short Float at 0.00%.