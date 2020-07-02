Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) turns bearish with loss of -6.15 points

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) is -7.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.26 and a high of $169.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCMP stock was last observed hovering at around $139.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.15% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.54% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -22.38% lower than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.39, the stock is -6.56% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -2.82% off its SMA200. CCMP registered 19.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $139.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $135.00.

The stock witnessed a -8.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.97%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) has around 2047 employees, a market worth around $4.13B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.20 and Fwd P/E is 19.41. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.45% and -21.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Analyst Forecasts

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.55 with sales reaching $272.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Top Institutional Holders

424 institutions hold shares in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP), with 304k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 106.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.29M, and float is at 28.77M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 104.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.39 million shares valued at $386.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.66% of the CCMP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.86 million shares valued at $326.17 million to account for 9.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 1.63 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $186.33 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $165.65 million.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLEIN BARBARA A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLEIN BARBARA A sold 6,126 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $138.03 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24079.0 shares.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Woodland Daniel D. (VP, Marketing) sold a total of 2,548 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $131.34 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13318.0 shares of the CCMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, HILL RICHARD (Director) disposed off 5,135 shares at an average price of $166.95 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 6,170 shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP).

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Materion Corporation (MTRN) that is trading -11.47% down over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 22.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.58% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.