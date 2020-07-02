Check out this: Balchem Corporation (BCPC) is on the verge of a huge rally

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) is -9.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.30 and a high of $113.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCPC stock was last observed hovering at around $94.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.11% off its average median price target of $112.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.54% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.78% higher than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.75, the stock is -3.18% and -1.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -3.28% at the moment leaves the stock -7.28% off its SMA200. BCPC registered -6.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.27.

The stock witnessed a -7.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.44%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) has around 1424 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $661.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.98 and Fwd P/E is 31.00. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.18% and -19.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Balchem Corporation (BCPC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Balchem Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $161.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Top Institutional Holders

326 institutions hold shares in Balchem Corporation (BCPC), with 246.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 89.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.14M, and float is at 32.07M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 88.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.64 million shares valued at $457.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.34% of the BCPC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.74 million shares valued at $369.23 million to account for 11.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 3.4 million shares representing 10.52% and valued at over $335.66 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $115.32 million.

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Balchem Corporation (BCPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUDWIG DAVID F, the company’s Vice President, Specialty & In. SEC filings show that LUDWIG DAVID F sold 10,688 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18976.0 shares.

Balchem Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that LUDWIG DAVID F (Vice President, Specialty & In) sold a total of 2,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $90.00 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18976.0 shares of the BCPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, MASON SCOTT C (Vice President) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $84.74 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 12,524 shares of Balchem Corporation (BCPC).

Balchem Corporation (BCPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading -11.64% down over the past 12 months. Codexis Inc. (CDXS) is -38.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.31% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.