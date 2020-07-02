Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) stock Plunged by -1.85% yesterday

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is -25.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $12.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLPR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.24% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 27.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.95, the stock is 3.56% and 19.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50663.0 and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -8.54% off its SMA200. CLPR registered -28.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.25.

The stock witnessed a 11.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.32%, and is 7.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $141.43M and $119.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 265.00. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.03% and -34.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Analyst Forecasts

Clipper Realty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $30.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR), with 2.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.11% while institutional investors hold 86.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.82M, and float is at 15.36M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 72.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.55 million shares valued at $13.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.32% of the CLPR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Indaba Capital Management, L.P. with 1.74 million shares valued at $9.02 million to account for 9.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CI Investments Inc. which holds 1.12 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $11.83 million, while Brigade Capital Management, LLC holds 5.98% of the shares totaling 1.07 million with a market value of $5.52 million.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BISTRICER DAVID, the company’s Co-Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that BISTRICER DAVID bought 106,666 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $5.73 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Clipper Realty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Levinson Sam (Director) bought a total of 39,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $5.73 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34500.0 shares of the CLPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Levinson Sam (Director) acquired 14,334 shares at an average price of $5.73 for $82174.0. The insider now directly holds 57,434 shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR).

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -11.59% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -57.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.53% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.