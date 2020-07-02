CTS Corporation (CTS) – The 22.36% Upside Potential Remains

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is -35.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.92 and a high of $34.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.11% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.77% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.41, the stock is -6.73% and -8.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -26.04% off its SMA200. CTS registered -30.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.70.

The stock witnessed a -8.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.51%, and is -1.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

CTS Corporation (CTS) has around 3570 employees, a market worth around $627.72M and $454.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.47 and Fwd P/E is 17.15. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.30% and -43.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

CTS Corporation (CTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CTS Corporation (CTS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CTS Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $89.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.80% in year-over-year returns.

CTS Corporation (CTS) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in CTS Corporation (CTS), with 723.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.24% while institutional investors hold 97.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.47M, and float is at 31.53M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 94.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.98 million shares valued at $123.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.44% of the CTS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.12 million shares valued at $77.71 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.89 million shares representing 8.97% and valued at over $72.04 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $51.75 million.

CTS Corporation (CTS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CTS Corporation (CTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zulueta Alfonso G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zulueta Alfonso G bought 940 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $22.17 per share for a total of $20840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13013.0 shares.

CTS Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Zulueta Alfonso G (Director) bought a total of 863 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $21.59 per share for $18632.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12073.0 shares of the CTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Zulueta Alfonso G (Director) acquired 860 shares at an average price of $23.45 for $20167.0. The insider now directly holds 11,210 shares of CTS Corporation (CTS).

CTS Corporation (CTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading -19.60% down over the past 12 months. IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) is 50.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -77.89% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.