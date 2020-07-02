Dissecting Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) is -8.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.36 and a high of $33.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTY stock was last observed hovering at around $29.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $33.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.38% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.79% lower than the price target low of $28.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.20, the stock is 0.53% and 9.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 1.69% off its SMA200. GTY registered -1.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.25.

The stock witnessed a 9.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.22%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $142.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.69 and Fwd P/E is 24.82. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.60% and -10.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Getty Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $35.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Top Institutional Holders

267 institutions hold shares in Getty Realty Corp. (GTY), with 7.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.33% while institutional investors hold 84.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.38M, and float is at 34.81M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 68.75% of the Float.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIEBOWITZ LEO, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIEBOWITZ LEO sold 56,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $20.20 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Getty Realty Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that LIEBOWITZ LEO (Director) sold a total of 99,858 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $19.42 per share for $1.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34200.0 shares of the GTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, LIEBOWITZ LEO (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $22.30 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 360,681 shares of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY).

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is trading 4.55% up over the past 12 months. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -72.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.36% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.