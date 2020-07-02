Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) is -38.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.70 and a high of $48.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The EFSC stock was last observed hovering at around $31.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48%.

Currently trading at $29.64, the stock is -6.31% and 0.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -22.18% off its SMA200. EFSC registered -27.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.65.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.72%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.99% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) has around 805 employees, a market worth around $848.00M and $314.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.87 and Fwd P/E is 10.49. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.59% and -39.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $75.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Top Institutional Holders

218 institutions hold shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC), with 1.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.44% while institutional investors hold 78.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.47M, and float is at 23.80M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 74.63% of the Float.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENT NEVADA A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KENT NEVADA A bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $34.34 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5027.0 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Eulich John S (Director) bought a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $29.33 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58055.0 shares of the EFSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Eulich John S (Director) acquired 474 shares at an average price of $44.87 for $21268.0. The insider now directly holds 52,555 shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 10.49% up over the past 12 months. Ames National Corporation (ATLO) is -27.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.85% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.