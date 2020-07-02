Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is -45.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $33.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The FISI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.37% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.41, the stock is -5.48% and -1.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42462.0 and changing -6.45% at the moment leaves the stock -31.95% off its SMA200. FISI registered -39.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.92.

The stock witnessed a -0.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.03%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) has around 703 employees, a market worth around $286.57M and $168.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.55 and Fwd P/E is 9.53. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.23% and -47.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Financial Institutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $33.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) Top Institutional Holders

186 institutions hold shares in Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI), with 662.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.19% while institutional investors hold 75.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.01M, and float is at 15.66M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 72.65% of the Float.

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DORN ANDREW W JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DORN ANDREW W JR bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $13500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Financial Institutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Glaser Robert M (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $14.15 per share for $14150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21336.0 shares of the FISI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, DUGAN JOSEPH L (Senior Vice President) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $15.90 for $7950.0. The insider now directly holds 5,879 shares of Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI).

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -12.23% down over the past 12 months. Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) is -32.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.87% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.