Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is -33.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.25 and a high of $38.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The FDP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.31% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 41.52% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.39, the stock is -3.40% and -7.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -22.54% off its SMA200. FDP registered -12.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.43.

The stock witnessed a -1.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.15%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $4.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.19 and Fwd P/E is 11.09. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.51% and -39.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $1.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 405.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP), with 15.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.80% while institutional investors hold 104.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.01M, and float is at 30.77M with Short Float at 4.36%. Institutions hold 71.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.2 million shares valued at $198.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.09% of the FDP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.67 million shares valued at $129.04 million to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.05 million shares representing 8.49% and valued at over $111.89 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.33% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $96.52 million.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 87 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gordon Marlene, the company’s SVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Gordon Marlene sold 97 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 25 at a price of $23.68 per share for a total of $2297.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1926.0 shares.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $24.96 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.16 million shares of the FDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 20,800 shares at an average price of $24.18 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 7,180,095 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP).

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) that is trading -21.10% down over the past 12 months. Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) is -34.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.39% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.85.