Here are the top Institutional holders of First Bancorp (FBNC) shares

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) is -42.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.32 and a high of $41.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The FBNC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.98% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.65% off the consensus price target high of $42.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 11.15% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.10, the stock is -8.41% and -5.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -7.89% at the moment leaves the stock -27.75% off its SMA200. FBNC registered -36.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.32.

The stock witnessed a -5.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.60%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

First Bancorp (FBNC) has around 1065 employees, a market worth around $699.01M and $250.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.79 and Fwd P/E is 11.91. Distance from 52-week low is 33.38% and -44.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

First Bancorp (FBNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Bancorp (FBNC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $66.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

First Bancorp (FBNC) Top Institutional Holders

225 institutions hold shares in First Bancorp (FBNC), with 637.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.19% while institutional investors hold 72.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.23M, and float is at 28.37M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 70.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.25 million shares valued at $51.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.75% of the FBNC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.51 million shares valued at $34.96 million to account for 5.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.47 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $34.01 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $27.59 million.

First Bancorp (FBNC) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at First Bancorp (FBNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taylor Frederick Leslie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taylor Frederick Leslie bought 4,176 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $23.93 per share for a total of $99932.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35582.0 shares.

First Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that THOMASSON VIRGINIA C (Director) bought a total of 320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $24.51 per share for $7842.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29637.0 shares of the FBNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, PHILLIPS THOMAS F (Director) acquired 4,081 shares at an average price of $24.49 for $99923.0. The insider now directly holds 86,183 shares of First Bancorp (FBNC).

First Bancorp (FBNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) that is trading -34.36% down over the past 12 months. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) is -40.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.02% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.