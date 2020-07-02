Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) is 26.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $17.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.7% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.99, the stock is 1.03% and 14.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75452.0 and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 19.87% off its SMA200. OPRX registered -19.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.19.

The stock witnessed a 5.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.76%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $187.71M and $27.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.87. Profit margin for the company is -19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.79% and -24.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OptimizeRx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $7.97M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 35.30% year-over-year.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX), with 2.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.55% while institutional investors hold 69.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.61M, and float is at 11.91M with Short Float at 7.15%. Institutions hold 56.98% of the Float.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times.