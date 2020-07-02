INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) is -12.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $10.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The INMB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is -9.29% and -5.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44241.0 and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock 4.35% off its SMA200. INMB registered -48.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.85.

The stock witnessed a -8.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.39%, and is -6.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.58% over the week and 8.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 130.00% and -51.11% from its 52-week high.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

INmune Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.50% this year.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in INmune Bio Inc. (INMB), with 6.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.23% while institutional investors hold 22.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.75M, and float is at 4.56M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 9.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Financial Advocates Investment Management with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.34% of the INMB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft with 56048.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15752.0 shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $52454.0, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 11443.0 with a market value of $38105.0.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Powers Linda F, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Powers Linda F sold 220,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $4.60 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.