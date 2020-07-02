J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Volatility At 3.36%, Should You Add A Position?

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is -32.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.67 and a high of $196.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The JJSF stock was last observed hovering at around $127.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.8% off its average median price target of $137.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.19% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.18% lower than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.33, the stock is -3.66% and -1.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68350.0 and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -22.47% off its SMA200. JJSF registered -23.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $128.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $146.68.

The stock witnessed a -3.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.55%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.12 and Fwd P/E is 41.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.66% and -36.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $184M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.10% year-over-year.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), with 3.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.95% while institutional investors hold 94.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.92M, and float is at 15.13M with Short Float at 9.43%. Institutions hold 75.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.34 million shares valued at $282.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.37% of the JJSF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.83 million shares valued at $221.91 million to account for 9.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 0.82 million shares representing 4.33% and valued at over $99.07 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $61.89 million.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAW GERARD GARFIELD, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that LAW GERARD GARFIELD sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $127.47 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11002.0 shares.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that BROWN SIDNEY R (Director) sold a total of 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $185.90 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16384.0 shares of the JJSF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, SHREIBER GERALD B (President and CEO) disposed off 1,947 shares at an average price of $187.92 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 3,806,956 shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF).

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 33.75% up over the past 12 months. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is -21.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.5% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.56.