New Big Money Means Matson Inc. (MATX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is -29.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.75 and a high of $42.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The MATX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.55% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -5.85% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.58, the stock is -5.27% and -0.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -16.81% off its SMA200. MATX registered -24.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.71.

The stock witnessed a -3.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.89%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Matson Inc. (MATX) has around 1988 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.73 and Fwd P/E is 15.34. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.34% and -32.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Matson Inc. (MATX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matson Inc. (MATX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $505.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Matson Inc. (MATX) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Matson Inc. (MATX), with 714.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.66% while institutional investors hold 88.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.00M, and float is at 42.33M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 87.10% of the Float.

Matson Inc. (MATX) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Matson Inc. (MATX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DREYFUS BRANTON B, the company’s Senior Vice President, Alaska. SEC filings show that DREYFUS BRANTON B sold 6,557 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $33.74 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26654.0 shares.

Matson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Fukunaga Mark H (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $36.88 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16059.0 shares of the MATX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Forest Ronald J (President) disposed off 6,272 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 62,089 shares of Matson Inc. (MATX).

Matson Inc. (MATX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading -24.49% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.65% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.