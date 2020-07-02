Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) is -23.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.95 and a high of $57.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The OTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.56% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.34% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.22, the stock is -2.25% and -5.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -18.76% off its SMA200. OTTR registered -25.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.39.

The stock witnessed a -6.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.93%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has around 654 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $908.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.55 and Fwd P/E is 16.93. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.70% and -32.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otter Tail Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $204.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR), with 740.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 55.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.22M, and float is at 39.68M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 54.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.08 million shares valued at $181.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.10% of the OTTR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.87 million shares valued at $127.47 million to account for 7.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.21 million shares representing 2.99% and valued at over $53.7 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 2.35% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $42.16 million.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Abbott John S, the company’s Pres Varistar, Sr VP, M/I Plat. SEC filings show that Abbott John S bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $41.21 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Otter Tail Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that ERICKSON JOHN D (Director) sold a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $48.81 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the OTTR stock.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -4.49% down over the past 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -1.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.47% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.