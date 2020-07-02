Positives for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) as stock loss in recent trading

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) is -22.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.81 and a high of $21.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The HVT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.81% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.55, the stock is -7.78% and 1.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88884.0 and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -11.78% off its SMA200. HVT registered -9.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.44.

The stock witnessed a -10.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.15%, and is -1.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) has around 3425 employees, a market worth around $292.03M and $794.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.52 and Fwd P/E is 16.28. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.51% and -27.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $146.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.50% in year-over-year returns.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Top Institutional Holders

198 institutions hold shares in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.09% while institutional investors hold 112.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.99M, and float is at 16.01M with Short Float at 13.48%. Institutions hold 102.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.87 million shares valued at $34.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.65% of the HVT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.55 million shares valued at $18.45 million to account for 8.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.34 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $15.88 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.69% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $13.74 million.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH CLARENCE H, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH CLARENCE H bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $11.66 per share for a total of $23320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27638.0 shares.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that HOUGH G. THOMAS (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $17.16 per share for $51480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10748.0 shares of the HVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, BURDETTE STEVEN G (Executive VP, Operations) disposed off 2,400 shares at an average price of $20.50 for $49200.0. The insider now directly holds 2,833 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT).

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 117.02% up over the past 12 months. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) is -45.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.85% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.58.