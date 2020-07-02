Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Is Down -22.63% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is -22.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.01 and a high of $45.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCHL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.83% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.75, the stock is -3.02% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79357.0 and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -10.70% off its SMA200. SCHL registered -9.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.31.

The stock witnessed a -1.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.93%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $1.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 85.00. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.67% and -35.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scholastic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.93 with sales reaching $272.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -518.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.10% in year-over-year returns.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Top Institutional Holders

252 institutions hold shares in Scholastic Corporation (SCHL), with 5.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.88% while institutional investors hold 101.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.50M, and float is at 27.44M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 85.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.59 million shares valued at $117.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.08% of the SCHL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.17 million shares valued at $80.72 million to account for 9.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.78 million shares representing 8.53% and valued at over $70.89 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.11% of the shares totaling 2.64 million with a market value of $67.39 million.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alonso Andres A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Alonso Andres A sold 1,398 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $39.03 per share for a total of $54564.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3714.0 shares.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is -10.58% lower over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -20.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.44% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.2.