Telenav Inc. (TNAV): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TNAV Stock Is Going Next

Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) is 11.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.71 and a high of $11.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The TNAV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.40, the stock is 0.35% and 7.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 8.19% off its SMA200. TNAV registered -34.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.03.

The stock witnessed a 2.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.02%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Telenav Inc. (TNAV) has around 784 employees, a market worth around $262.17M and $263.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.51% and -53.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.10%).

Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telenav Inc. (TNAV) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telenav Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $44.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.00% in year-over-year returns.

Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Telenav Inc. (TNAV), with 17.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.25% while institutional investors hold 87.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.90M, and float is at 29.34M with Short Float at 6.41%. Institutions hold 54.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. with over 4.79 million shares valued at $20.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.14% of the TNAV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.41 million shares valued at $10.42 million to account for 5.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Divisar Capital Management LLC which holds 2.16 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $9.33 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 2.13 million with a market value of $9.2 million.

Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Telenav Inc. (TNAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jin H.P., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Jin H.P. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $4.94 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.42 million shares.

Telenav Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Jin H.P. (CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $4.84 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.37 million shares of the TNAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Jin H.P. (CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.90 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 2,273,927 shares of Telenav Inc. (TNAV).

Telenav Inc. (TNAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 29.61% up over the past 12 months. United States Cellular Corporation (USM) is -33.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.7% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.9.