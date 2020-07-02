The incline in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) is -28.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.12 and a high of $225.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSGS stock was last observed hovering at around $146.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $208.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.66% off the consensus price target high of $322.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 17.09% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.23, the stock is -8.14% and -10.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -19.50% off its SMA200. MSGS registered -25.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $163.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $181.75.

The stock witnessed a -12.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.48%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $1.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3639.76. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.69% and -33.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.02 with sales reaching $20.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -92.10% in year-over-year returns.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Top Institutional Holders

389 institutions hold shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS), with 959.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.00% while institutional investors hold 93.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.00M, and float is at 16.48M with Short Float at 8.24%. Institutions hold 89.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 1.9 million shares valued at $401.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the MSGS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.67 million shares valued at $353.95 million to account for 8.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.12 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $236.59 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $194.8 million.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 35 times.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS): Who are the competitors?

