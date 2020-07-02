These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is -12.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.25 and a high of $49.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The RUSHA stock was last observed hovering at around $41.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.36% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -16.34% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.72, the stock is -0.57% and 4.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 0.37% off its SMA200. RUSHA registered 11.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.69.

The stock witnessed a -1.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.24%, and is 7.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) has around 7244 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $5.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.96 and Fwd P/E is 19.05. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.43% and -17.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rush Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $930.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.70% in year-over-year returns.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) Top Institutional Holders

247 institutions hold shares in Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA), with 504.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 101.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.49M, and float is at 31.31M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 100.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.32 million shares valued at $106.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.06% of the RUSHA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.36 million shares valued at $75.31 million to account for 8.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.97 million shares representing 7.16% and valued at over $62.96 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $47.48 million.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weaver Derrek, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Weaver Derrek sold 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $46.43 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6693.0 shares.

Rush Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Thor James E (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 40,026 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $46.00 per share for $1.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22299.0 shares of the RUSHA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, McRoberts Michael (COO) disposed off 9,499 shares at an average price of $42.09 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 7,307 shares of Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA).

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) that is trading -22.13% down over the past 12 months. Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is 37.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.1% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.