Things appear to be looking up for CVR Partners LP (UAN)

CVR Partners LP (NYSE: UAN) is -71.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $4.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -13.80% and -6.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 5.42% at the moment leaves the stock -59.17% off its SMA200. UAN registered -75.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9918 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6740.

The stock witnessed a -6.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.09%, and is -4.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.60% over the week and 9.67% over the month.

CVR Partners LP (UAN) has around 286 employees, a market worth around $104.87M and $387.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.35% and -78.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

CVR Partners LP (UAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVR Partners LP (UAN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVR Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $112.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.00% in year-over-year returns.

CVR Partners LP (UAN) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in CVR Partners LP (UAN), with 39.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.49% while institutional investors hold 58.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.28M, and float is at 74.21M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 38.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 10.74 million shares valued at $11.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.48% of the UAN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Barclays PLC with 9.04 million shares valued at $9.31 million to account for 7.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raging Capital Management, Llc which holds 8.72 million shares representing 7.70% and valued at over $8.98 million, while UBS Group AG holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $3.17 million.

CVR Partners LP (UAN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at CVR Partners LP (UAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PYTOSH MARK A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that PYTOSH MARK A bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $2.07 per share for a total of $62100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

CVR Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that ECTON DONNA R (Director) sold a total of 17,969 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $3.04 per share for $54554.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12500.0 shares of the UAN stock.

CVR Partners LP (UAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) that is trading -39.30% down over the past 12 months. CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is -38.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -263.06% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 57400.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.