This Indicator Is Supporting NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB) is -27.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.32 and a high of $41.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBTB stock was last observed hovering at around $30.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.78% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.68% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.24, the stock is -5.29% and -5.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -4.94% at the moment leaves the stock -18.21% off its SMA200. NBTB registered -21.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.43.

The stock witnessed a -4.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.26%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) has around 1788 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $365.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.62 and Fwd P/E is 13.38. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.12% and -29.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NBT Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $115.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.44% while institutional investors hold 59.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.84M, and float is at 42.08M with Short Float at 3.18%. Institutions hold 57.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.36 million shares valued at $206.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.59% of the NBTB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.7 million shares valued at $152.35 million to account for 10.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.04 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $65.99 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.30% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $46.54 million.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEIFTER LOWELL A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SEIFTER LOWELL A sold 4,131 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 30 at a price of $39.46 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43014.0 shares.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -12.23% down over the past 12 months. Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) is -23.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.75% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.83.